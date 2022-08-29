Hosted Communications

[August 29, 2022] New NFT Platform FLOLiO offers users most accurate portfolio valuations & more. FLOLiO is a multifaceted digital assets ecosystem that empowers NFT traders and creators via asset management, aggregated analytics, web3 performance marketing mechanisms, and more. The company launched with a free, consumer-focused platform where users can accurately assess their digital asset portfolio, gain valuable industry insights, and make informed trading decisions. FLOLiO's next move is combining those consumer learnings with unique on-chain technology so that NFT Creators have the proper tools to efficiently grow their sales and reach. Why do we need FLOLiO? The FLOLiO team has been hard at work for over a year developing the industry's first useable portfolio tracking platform. There are many other companies who allow users to link their wallets and see some type of estimation (usually the collection floor price) of what their holdings are worth. However, the combination of FLOLiO's core team being NFT owners themselves in addition to extensive market research amongst thousands of other holders across thousands of other collections has determined there are many cases where that is not a valuable metric. Thus, rendering lots of these platforms vastly underutilized. Here is one of the many examples wherein using the collection floor does not give the holder any semblance of accuracy to what their asset(s) is truly worth. The current collection floor price (as of August 17, 2022) of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is 77 ETH. That figure is stating that the lowest price of any one of the 10,000 BAYC NFTs is 77 ETH. However, there are many NFTs within the BAYC collection that have certain traits and rarity that make them more valuable. If we look at one of these BAYC NFTs as an example: one which is unshaven and eating pizza. This combination of characteristics is very rare (only 0.26% of all the 10,000 BAYC NFTs have this trait) and it makes this particular asset much more valuable. FLOLiO is able to show users that the lowest price for the trait floor of this asset is actually 690 ETH. So, the actual floor price of this asset is 690 ETH, compared to the collection floor price of 77 ETH, a difference of 613 ETH (~$1,142,000 USD). This is just one example of different edge cases that the FLOLiO development and data science teams have set out to solve, giving the industry its first serviceable portfolio tracking platform. Additional Benefits of FLOLiO Fair Market Values

Browser Extension features for free About FLOLiO FLOLiO is a NFT Ecosystem wherein users can realize great value by experiencing the most accurate valuations of all of their holdings. Additionally, users can find information about over 4,700 NFT Collections, NFT Drops, Rarity Rankings, market data, transactional data and lots more! This landscape FLOLiO has created makes it much more than simply an asset valuation platform. It is truly your one-stop shop for all things NFT regardless of where your interests lie within the industry.

